A584 Freckleton Bypass expected to be ‘closed for some time’ following road traffic collision near Preston
Motorists were warned a major A-road in Preston was set to be “closed for some time” following a road traffic collision.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to a crash on the A584 Preston New Road near Blackpool Road at around 4.40pm on Thursday (October 26).
Officers said they anticipated the road would be “closed for some time” as emergency services worked at the scene.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”
Traffic was building on the A583 Blackpool Road and Preston New Road following the closure.
More to follow...