'40 minute delays' after two-vehicle crash closes two lanes on M55 near Blackpool

The collision occurred on the westbound carriageway between junctions 3 (Wesham Interchange) and 4 (Marton Interchange) at approximately 2pm.

Delays of 40 minutes were reported in the area, with average speeds of around 5mph.

Two cars were involved in the collision, according to the AA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highways England confirmed the lane closures were lifted at around 3.10pm.

Traffic has now returned to normal.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

'40 minute delays' were reported after a crash closed two lanes on the M55 near Blackpool. (Credit: AA)