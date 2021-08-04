'40 minute delays' after two-vehicle crash closes two lanes on M55 near Blackpool
Heavy traffic was building on the M55 after two lanes were closed following a crash this afternoon (August 4).
The collision occurred on the westbound carriageway between junctions 3 (Wesham Interchange) and 4 (Marton Interchange) at approximately 2pm.
Delays of 40 minutes were reported in the area, with average speeds of around 5mph.
Two cars were involved in the collision, according to the AA.
Highways England confirmed the lane closures were lifted at around 3.10pm.
Traffic has now returned to normal.
