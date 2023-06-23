20-minute delays reported on M6 following multi-vehicle crash near Preston
Traffic was building on the M6 near Preston following a multi-vehicle collision, resulting in delays of around 20 minutes.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 17:25 BST
Heavy traffic was building on the southbound carriageway near junction 32 (Broughton) at around 5pm on Friday (June 23).
A multi-vehicle collision was reported near junction 31 (Samlesbury) at approximately 3.20pm.
All lanes have since reopened, but residual delays remained in the area, with rush-hour commuters experiencing delays of around 20 minutes.