12-year-old schoolgirl struck by bus in Hambleton
A schoolgirl was taken to hospital after she was struck by a bus in Hambleton yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, September 13)
The air ambulance was called to the scene after the 12-year-old was knocked down outside a newsagents in Carr Lane at school closing time.
Police attended and the girl – who suffered a broken ankle – was taken to hospital for treatment.
The girl’s mother said her daughter will be OK but has a “long road to recovery” ahead of her.
“Thank you all for your thoughts,” she said in response to a Facebook post about the accident.
“My thanks also go to the driver who stayed with her and the people who were the first on the scene with her and called for the ambulance and myself."
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 3.30pm yesterday to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus on Carr Lane.
"The pedestrian, a 12-year-old girl, was treated for a suspected broken ankle.”