Tragic death of woman in Blackpool's Village Hotel not being treated as suspicious, police say
Officers arrested a man at the Village Hotel, on East Park Drive, on Monday (September 3) after being called out at 9.30am to a report of a sudden death on the premises.
The death was being treated as unexplained.
However, police have released a new statement today.
Lancashire Police said: “We were called at shortly before 9.30am on Monday, September 23rd to a report of a sudden death at the Village Hotel, East Park Drive.
“Officers attended and sadly the body of a woman in her 30s was found dead inside a room. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time.
“Following enquiries the death is not being treated as suspicious and the file will be prepared for HM Coroner.
“A man in his 30s from Leeds who was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0279 of September 23rd.
Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
