Tragic death of Blackpool man, 24 -linked to police misconduct inquiry - to be probed by coroner next week

By Richard Hunt
Published 9th Apr 2025, 17:25 BST
The tragic death of a Blackpool man which is linked to the misconduct of a Lancashire PC will be probed again by a coroner next week.

An earlier hearing into the death of 24 year old Dylan McEwan, also known as Dylan Smith, was adjourned in May 2024 pending the outcome of a possible police misconduct hearing.

Now Blackpool Coroner Alan Wilson is holding a pre inquest review on Tuesday April 15, to see if that matter has been concluded.

It will be held at Blackpool Coroner’s Court, within the Town Hall complex.

A probe into the tragic death of Dylan McEwan will reconvene next week when a pre-inquest review will be held in BlackpoolA probe into the tragic death of Dylan McEwan will reconvene next week when a pre-inquest review will be held in Blackpool
Lancashire Police have confirmed they were holding a misconduct investigation probing the contact the police officer had with the 24-year-old shortly before he died.

It is understood the officer is no longer working for Lancashire Police.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said previously: “Following an investigation we have determined that there is a case to answer for Gross Misconduct. A misconduct hearing will be arranged in due course.”

An inquest into the death of Dylan McEwan, also known as Dylan Smith, waill go ahead once the corner has gathered all the evidence he needs.

Coroner Wilson previously heard the 24-year old died from hanging at an address in Blackpool on June 23, 2023.

Blackpool Coroner's CourtBlackpool Coroner's Court
Few details of the case were revealed in court by the coroner, who said an inquest date would be fixed after the outcome of the police inquiry.

Speaking following a further hearing of the case in November, a Lancashire Police spokesman said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with Dylan’s loved ones at this time.

"We referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and they have reviewed the case and determined it should be investigated by Lancashire Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department.

"That investigation is ongoing and a police officer is subject to a misconduct investigation.

"It would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time."

