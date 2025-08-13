Drivers experienced delays of around 20 minutes on the M6 and M55 near Preston due to heavy traffic on Wednesday aftermoon.

Congestion was building on the M6 southbound between junctions 33 and 30.

The M55 eastbound was also affected from junction 2 up to the M6.

Motorists caught up in the delays said that traffic was “not moving” on the M6 southbound.

National Highways said the delays were caused by congestion.

Motorists were advised to consider alternative routes or delay their journeys where possible.

Traffic has since returned to normal.