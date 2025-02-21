Traffic building after car crash at four-way junction in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 13:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Traffic was building in Blackpool following a car crash at a four-way junction.

A Tesla and Mitsubishi collided at the corner of Newton Drive and Beech Avenue at around 12.25pm today.

Pictures from the scene show the white Tesla sustained significant damage to its passenger side wheel.

Traffic was building following a car crash at a four-way junction in BlackpoolTraffic was building following a car crash at a four-way junction in Blackpool
Traffic was building following a car crash at a four-way junction in Blackpool | Contributed

Congestion began to build in the area as emergency services worked to clear the scene.

Lancashire Police confirmed it was a “minor injury collision”.

Heavy traffic remained at 1pm.

Related topics:Traffic buildingTeslaBlackpoolEmergency servicesPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice