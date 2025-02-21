Traffic building after car crash at four-way junction in Blackpool
Traffic was building in Blackpool following a car crash at a four-way junction.
A Tesla and Mitsubishi collided at the corner of Newton Drive and Beech Avenue at around 12.25pm today.
Pictures from the scene show the white Tesla sustained significant damage to its passenger side wheel.
Congestion began to build in the area as emergency services worked to clear the scene.
Lancashire Police confirmed it was a “minor injury collision”.
Heavy traffic remained at 1pm.
