Youths riding horse trap injured in crash near B&M in Blackpool

Published 1st Jul 2024, 13:06 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 13:25 BST
Youths riding a horse and cart were injured after crashing into a car in Blackpool at the weekend.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene near B&M in Vicarage Road at 5.42pm on Saturday.

Two youths suffered minor injuries after they were thrown from the cart. The condition of the horse is not known at this stage.

The driver of the car was uninjured and no one was arrested, said Lancashire Police.

A youth was injured after a collision between a horse and cart and a car in Vicarage Road, Blackpool at 5.42pm on Saturday | Paul Rushton - stock.adobe.com

A spokesperson for the force said: “It was a minor injury collision between a horse and cart and a car, Vicarage Road, Blackpool, 5.42pm on Saturday.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.

