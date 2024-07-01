Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young boy was taken to hospital after being struck by car a on Devonshire Road in Blackpool.

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on Devonshire Road near Devonshire Primary Academy at around 3.20pm on Monday.

Officers attended and found a car had struck a young boy.

A young boy was hospitalised after being struck by car a on Devonshire Road (Credit: Google)

The boy was taken to hospital with “minor” injuries following the incident, police said.

The road was temporarily closed in both directions while crews attended the scene.

There were no reports of any arrests.