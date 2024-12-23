Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman in her 70s died after falling from a bridge over the M6 near Preston at the weekend.

Emergency services attended the scene, between junctions 32and 33, at around 9.45pm on Saturday.

Lancashire Police said the woman had fallen from a bridge onto the southbound carriageway and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not struck by any vehicles.

The force said her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A woman in her 70s died at the scene on the M6 southbound between J32 and J31 at around 9.45pm on Saturday (December 21)

The tragic incident reportedly led to a collision, with one family travelling on the motorway crashing into a lorry which had stopped at the scene to help.

A woman travelling in the car with her three children said they were “left shaken and bruised”, but no one was seriously injured.

Police statement

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At around 9.45pm on Saturday (December 21) we were called to reports of a concern for welfare on the M6 southbound between junctions 33 and 32.

“Officers attended, and despite the best efforts of emergency services, a woman in her 70s was very sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“It is believed she had fallen from a bridge which crosses the motorway onto the carriageway below. She was not struck by any vehicles.

“Our thoughts remain with her loved ones at this difficult time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.

“Following the incident there was a collision between an HGV which had stopped at the scene to assist and another vehicle. There were no serious injuries.”

If you need someone to talk to, you can call Samaritans any time, day or night.

Call 116 123 for free or email [email protected]