St Annes woman knocked down by Honda Civic in Clifton Drive and taken to hospital in serious condition

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 5th Jan 2025, 13:31 GMT
A 78-year-old woman is seriously injured in hospital after being knocked down in St Annes.

The pensioner was struck by a Honda Civic in Clifton Drive at around 1pm on Friday (January 3).

Emergency services were called to the scene and the road was closed for a number for hours while police investigated.

The woman suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital where she continues to receive treatment.

An investigation is under way and Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to get in touch.

The 78-year-old was struck by a black Honda Civic in Clifton Drive, St Annes at around 1pm on Friday (January 3)
The 78-year-old was struck by a black Honda Civic in Clifton Drive, St Annes at around 1pm on Friday (January 3) | Getty

A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information after a woman suffered serious injuries following a collision in St Annes.

“At around 1pm on Friday (January 3), we were called to a report of a collision between a black Honda Civic and a pedestrian on Clifton Drive, St Annes.

“The pedestrian, a 78-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains.”

Sgt. Thomas Malley, of the Roads Policing Unit added: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the injured lady and her family as she receives treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing into how the collision occurred, and as part of this, I ask anyone with information or dashcam footage of Clifton Drive between 12.45pm and 1.15pm yesterday to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0539 of January 3, 2025 or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]

