Witnesses wanted after motorbike and two cars crash outside Blackpool Sainsbury's
The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital after a collision involving two cars in Talbot Road at 7pm.
Police taped off the road while ambulance crews treated the man for facial injuries and officers spoke to the two drivers.
No one was arrested but an investigation is under way and Lancashire Police are asking for witnesses to get in touch.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7pm yesterday to Talbot Road, Blackpool, to a report of a road traffic collision.
“Our officers attended and found that a motorbike and two cars had been in collision.
“The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with facial injuries.
“Any witnesses or anyone who has information, please contact 101 – log 1302 of July 24.”
