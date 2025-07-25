Witnesses wanted after motorbike and two cars crash outside Blackpool Sainsbury's

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 25th Jul 2025, 12:44 BST
Witnesses are wanted after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash outside Sainsbury’s in Blackpool last night.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital after a collision involving two cars in Talbot Road at 7pm.

Police taped off the road while ambulance crews treated the man for facial injuries and officers spoke to the two drivers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Police and ambulance crews at the scene outside Sainsbury's in Talbot Road, Blackpool last night (Thursday, July 24)placeholder image
Police and ambulance crews at the scene outside Sainsbury's in Talbot Road, Blackpool last night (Thursday, July 24) | Gordon Steele

No one was arrested but an investigation is under way and Lancashire Police are asking for witnesses to get in touch.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7pm yesterday to Talbot Road, Blackpool, to a report of a road traffic collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our officers attended and found that a motorbike and two cars had been in collision.

“The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

“Any witnesses or anyone who has information, please contact 101 – log 1302 of July 24.”

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice