Windy Harbour bypass to close overnight before new traffic lights switched on at Skippool Bridge junction
Windy Harbour bypass will close for 8.5 hours overnight ahead of new traffic lights being switched on this week.
The Bypass, overseen by National Highways, is an ambitious multi million pound project aimed at alleviating the crippling peak-time congestion on the A585, which provides a vital link between the M6 and communities in Over Wyre, Poulton, Thornton, Cleveleys and Fleetwood.
Ahead of fully opening the new bypass, Natioanl Highways will be carrying out final structure inspections on Grange footbridge and Lodge Lane bridge.
The inspections require mobile elevated machinery and a road closure to allow engineers to inspect the bridges.
To do this safely, they need to close the bypass in both directions between Windy Harbour and Poulton junctions,.
The bypass will be closed on Monday and Tuesday (9pm to 5.30am).
During the overnight closures, clearly signed diversions will be in place, said National Highways - see routes below.
A spokesperson for National Highways added: "It’s essential our work is completed ahead of the new traffic lights being switched on at Skippool Bridge junction (week commencing Mondaym, February 12).
"It means traffic detection loops can be installed, helping to keep traffic running smoothly.
"If you’re travelling during this period, please allow more time for your journey and check traffic conditions before you leave.
"We would like to apologise in for any disruption this may cause you. Please bear with us as we complete this essential work."
The agency added: "To minimise customer disruption, we’ll be bringing forward and completing as much other work as possible to reduce the need for additional closures in the future."
Bypass diversion routes
Southbound diversion route between Little Singleton and M55
- turn right onto A586 Garstang Road East, continue onto Garstang Road West and Poulton Road to the A587 roundabout
- take the first exit off the roundabout signed (M55) and follow the A587 past Blackpool Zoo
- join the A583 and follow it southbound to M55 junction 4
- follow the M55 eastbound to re-join the A585 at junction 3 (Wesham)
Northbound diversion route between M55 and Little Singleton
- follow the M55 westbound to junction 4 (Blackpool)
- take the third exit on the roundabout and follow the A583 Preston New Road westbound towards the A587
- turn right and follow the A587 northbound past Blackpool Zoo to the A586 roundabout and take the fourth exit
- follow the A586 Poulton Road, Garstang Road West and Garstang Road East to re-join the A585 Mains Lane heading northwest.