Roads bosses in Blackpool say the use of a new technology is helping them to repairs the resort’s roads quicker.

With more than 300 miles of roads in the town, Blackpool Council have been exploring innovative ways to help maintain the local road network.

As part of the ongoing commitment to maintain the highways, Blackpool Council have teamed up with contractor Thermal Road Repairs to carry out essential road improvement works to the mini roundabout on West Park Drive.

Using the latest technology, Thermal Road Repairs have a unique system that uses heat to restore the condition of the road by reusing materials from the existing road.

Using their patented ‘pulse heat’ system, which can affect layers up to 100mm thick, the area is heated up until the existing road surface is ready to be reworked into a smooth section.

This innovative road repair technique is more environmentally friendly than traditional methods. Reusing existing road materials generates no waste and significantly reduces the carbon footprint.

The machine used to resurface the mini roundabout on West Park Drive is one of the biggest currently in operation in the country. Its size allows it to cover larger areas of road at once, enabling the work to be completed quicker and minimising disruption for local road users.

Cllr Paula Burdess, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Street Scene and Neighbourhoods, said: “We’re working with innovative contractors to produce longer-lasting results and extend the life span of Blackpool’s roads, as part of the council’s commitment to continuously improve the quality and durability of the roads in the town.

“We’re dedicated to investing in Blackpool’s roads to create smoother journeys for residents, businesses and visitors."

A spokesman from Thermal Road Repairs said: “We’re proud to support Blackpool in its continued commitment to innovation and sustainability in infrastructure. Our partnership demonstrates what’s possible when advanced technology and local authorities work together to improve services and reduce environmental impact.”

Blackpool Council’s highways team prioritise works for over 300 miles of roads in the town based on a condition survey.