Lasting between one day and one week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 27 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 21and Sunday, July 27, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde roadworks July 21-July 27 All major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & elsewhere in Fylde between Monday, July 21 and Sunday, July 27 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Greenhalgh Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] To Install 1 x Medium Sided 25mm PE New water to the 4 CI main When: July 21-July 23 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] TM only, Road closure from works on Station Road under HZ721-01698036-3345577 When: July 21-July 25 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Squires Gate Lane, Lytham St Annes What: Lane closure Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: July 21-July 22 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Station Road, Lytham St Annes What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild defective chambers in the carriageway in conjunction with road closure : HZ72101698036-3345577-1 When: July 21-July 25 | Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . Preston Old Road, Freckleton What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] locate and excavate duct blockages When: July 21-July 23 | Google Maps Photo Sales