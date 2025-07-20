Week long road closure & other major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & the rest of Fylde

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Jul 2025, 11:00 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde, including a week long road closure.

Lasting between one day and one week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 27 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 21and Sunday, July 27, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

All major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & elsewhere in Fylde between Monday, July 21 and Sunday, July 27

1. Fylde roadworks July 21-July 27

All major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & elsewhere in Fylde between Monday, July 21 and Sunday, July 27 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] To Install 1 x Medium Sided 25mm PE New water to the 4 CI main When: July 21-July 23

2. Greenhalgh Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton

What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] To Install 1 x Medium Sided 25mm PE New water to the 4 CI main When: July 21-July 23 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] TM only, Road closure from works on Station Road under HZ721-01698036-3345577 When: July 21-July 25

3. Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] TM only, Road closure from works on Station Road under HZ721-01698036-3345577 When: July 21-July 25 | Google Maps

What: Lane closure Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: July 21-July 22

4. Squires Gate Lane, Lytham St Annes

What: Lane closure Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: July 21-July 22 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild defective chambers in the carriageway in conjunction with road closure : HZ72101698036-3345577-1 When: July 21-July 25

5. Station Road, Lytham St Annes

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild defective chambers in the carriageway in conjunction with road closure : HZ72101698036-3345577-1 When: July 21-July 25 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] locate and excavate duct blockages When: July 21-July 23

6. Preston Old Road, Freckleton

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] locate and excavate duct blockages When: July 21-July 23 | Google Maps

