Lasting between one day and one week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 27 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 21and Sunday, July 27, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde roadworks July 21-July 27
All major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & elsewhere in Fylde between Monday, July 21 and Sunday, July 27 | Google Maps
2. Greenhalgh Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton
What: Road closure
Why: [New service connection] To Install 1 x Medium Sided 25mm PE New water to the 4 CI main
When: July 21-July 23 | Google Maps
3. Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] TM only, Road closure from works on Station Road under HZ721-01698036-3345577
When: July 21-July 25 | Google Maps
4. Squires Gate Lane, Lytham St Annes
What: Lane closure
Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER
When: July 21-July 22 | Google Maps
5. Station Road, Lytham St Annes
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild defective chambers in the carriageway in conjunction with road closure : HZ72101698036-3345577-1
When: July 21-July 25 | Google Maps
6. Preston Old Road, Freckleton
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] locate and excavate duct blockages
When: July 21-July 23 | Google Maps
