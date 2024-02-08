M61 reopens after flooding caused by burst water pipe near Chorley
Drivers had to be rescued from a flooded M61 which caused a crash near Chorley last night.
Footage shows one car stranded on the flooded stretch of carriageway which covered all three southbound lanes from around 7.20pm.
An aerial view of the scene was shared by National Highways showing the extent of the flooding which trapped a number of vehicles.
The motorway was later closed completely between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich / Middlebrook), while the flood water was cleared and repairs were made to a burst water main. It reopened at around 2.30am.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: "It has now been confirmed that there is a burst water main, which has resulted in a significant amount of water across the southbound carriageway.
"National Highways are in contact with the local water utility company."
Drivers were diverted along the A6 towards Blackrod where they rejoined the M61 at junction 6 at Horwich.
United Utilites were approached for comment.