M61 reopens after flooding caused by burst water pipe near Chorley

The motorway was closed overnight after flooding led to a crash near Chorley.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th Feb 2024, 08:53 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 08:57 GMT
Drivers had to be rescued from a flooded M61 which caused a crash near Chorley last night.

Footage shows one car stranded on the flooded stretch of carriageway which covered all three southbound lanes from around 7.20pm.

An aerial view of the scene was shared by National Highways showing the extent of the flooding which trapped a number of vehicles.

A burst water pipe flooded the M61 near Chorley, causing a crash last night

The motorway was later closed completely between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich / Middlebrook), while the flood water was cleared and repairs were made to a burst water main. It reopened at around 2.30am.

One of the cars trapped on the flood M61 near Chorley last night

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "It has now been confirmed that there is a burst water main, which has resulted in a significant amount of water across the southbound carriageway.

"National Highways are in contact with the local water utility company."

Drivers were diverted along the A6 towards Blackrod where they rejoined the M61 at junction 6 at Horwich.

United Utilites were approached for comment.

