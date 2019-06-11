Vintage motors on show from city to Fylde coast

Classic, veteran and vintage vehicles formed an eye-catching cavalcade in Blackpool’s Stanley Park.

The Manchester to Blackpool Car Run departed from Worsley Old Hall in Greater Manchester and wound its way through stunning North West countryside before coming to a close in the park’s Italian Gardens on Sunday.

Picture by Julian Brown 09/06/19''Cars start to arrive... Porsche Boxter 3.2s''Manchester to Blackpool Classic, Veteran, And Vintage Car Run, Stanley Park, Blackpool

First staged in 1963 as the North of England’s version of the London to Brighton Car Run, the event was organised by the Lancashire Automobile Club - one of the oldest motoring clubs in the world.

Chris Lee, honorary vice president of the club, said: “We had 53 entries and more vintage cars than we have had for many years - 16 pre-war cars. The oldest car was a 1922 Bentley.

“We have car runs througout the summer but this one has a reputation.

“ It has been running since 1962 and it attracts high quality entries, and this year was no exception.

Picture by Julian Brown 09/06/19''Cars start to arrive... an Austin A40 Farina''Manchester to Blackpool Classic, Veteran, And Vintage Car Run, Stanley Park, Blackpool

“There were people out along the route and there were a lot of people out at Blackpool enjoying the sunshine and enjoying the cars.”

The Blackpool Corporation trophy was awarded by Mayor Amy Cross to Ian Thompson, of Carnforth, for his 1935 Aston Marton. The Ken Hadley trophy, named after the Lancashire Automobile Club’s late chairman, was awarded to Nigel Hughes, of Winsford, for his 1933 Singer SuperSport.