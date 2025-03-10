The motorcyclist, aged in his 20s, smashed through the metal fence of the Burton's Biscuits factory in Devonshire Road, Blackpool at 5pm on Sunday, March 9 | Submitted

A man was seriously injured after crashing his motorbike through a fence at Burton’s Biscuits in Blackpool yesterday.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 20s, smashed through the mesh fence of the biscuit factory in Devonshire Road at around 5pm.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and he was taken to hospital. Lancashire Police said he remains in a serious condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which led to the temporary closure of Devonshire Road between Claremont Road and Mansfield Road.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who might have captured the incident on dashcam to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.02pm on Saturday (March 8) to Devonshire Road, Blackpool, to a report of a road traffic collision.

“Our officers attended and found that a motorbike had been in collision with a fence.

“The motorbike rider, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area, please contact 101 – quoting 1031 of March 8.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.