Two passengers injured after bus swerves to avoid pedestrians in Central Drive

Two elderly passengers have been taken to hospital after falling on a bus as it swerved to avoid hitting pedestrians in Blackpool.



The incident happened outside the National Express coach station in Central Drive at 12.42pm.

Police said the double-decker bus, operated by Blackpool Transport, swerved suddenly to avoid striking pedestrians in the road.

The bus avoided the pedestrians, but two pensioners, a man and a woman, were thrown to the floor by the force of the manoeuvre.

North West Ambulance Service said both of the injured passengers have been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

An NWAS spokesman said: "We were called at 12.42pm to reports of a traffic accident in Central Drive, Blackpool.

"We sent two ambulance and two rapid response units to the scene.

"Two patients have been taken to hospital with minor injuries."

But Lancashire Police said it was aware of only one injured passenger.

"It looks to be an elderly woman on a bus has fallen after the vehicle swerved", said a spokesman.

"She appears to have minor injuries. The call came in at around 12.50pm."

Part of Central Drive was closed until 2pm as police investigated what had happened.

Blackpool Transport diverted services from Central Drive via the Promenade and Chapel Street.

Blackpool Transport have been approached for comment.