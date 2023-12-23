Two men have been hospitalised with "serious injuries" after a luxury car crashed into a house before bursting into flames in St Annes.

A McLaren car caught alight after colliding with a lamppost and smashing into a house on Heyhouses Lane at around 2.35am on Saturday (December 23).

The two occupants of the car, both men, suffered a number of serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the men is in a "critical but stable condition" and the second is in a "serious but stable condition," police said.

Nobody in the house was injured.

Emergency services were called to a collision on Heyhouses Lane (Credit: Google)

Sgt Tom Malley, from Lancashire Police's Roads Policing Unit, said: "As a result of this collision two men are in hospital with serious injuries and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this time.

"Work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision.

"I would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage which captured the McLaren in the lead up to the collision to contact the police as soon as possible."

Four fire engines from St Annes, South Shore, Lytham, and Blackpool attended the scene.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one thermal imaging camera, lighting, and a positive-pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

Crews were in attendance for two and a half hours.

The road was closed from Blackpool Road North to Singleton Avenue following the crash, with no access for vehicles or pedestrians.

Traffic was coping well in the area following the road closure.

The road reopened at around 12.45pm.