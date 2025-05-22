Blackpool trams suspended after emergency incident on tracks near North Pier
Emergency services were called to the tramline at around 11.20am after a woman in her 80s fell and fractured her hip.
The injured woman was assisted by firefighters who carefully loaded her into an ambulance to be taken to hospital.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Blackpool Transport suspended southbound services while police, fire and ambulance crews worked at the scene. Passengers were instructed to leave trams and board buses to continue their journeys.
The scene at North Pier is now clear and all tram services have resumed as normal.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.