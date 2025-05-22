Blackpool trams suspended after emergency incident on tracks near North Pier

Published 22nd May 2025, 13:05 BST

All trams were suspended in Blackpool after an incident on the tracks near North Pier this morning.

Emergency services were called to the tramline at around 11.20am after a woman in her 80s fell and fractured her hip.

The injured woman was assisted by firefighters who carefully loaded her into an ambulance to be taken to hospital.

Fire crews at the scene near North Pier this morning (Thursday, May 22)Fire crews at the scene near North Pier this morning (Thursday, May 22)
Fire crews at the scene near North Pier this morning (Thursday, May 22) | Michael Wood

Blackpool Transport suspended southbound services while police, fire and ambulance crews worked at the scene. Passengers were instructed to leave trams and board buses to continue their journeys.

The scene at North Pier is now clear and all tram services have resumed as normal.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were approached for comment.

