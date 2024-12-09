An 18-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in Preston.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Navigation Way at Preston Docks after the teenager reportedly hit a lamppost at around 3.48pm yesterday.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed for a number of hours for investigation.

Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage to come get in touch.

Navigation Way in Preston was closed following a crash | Google

This morning, a spokesperson for the force said: “When our officers attended, they found that a rider had come off his motorbike.

“Very sadly, the motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Sgt Anthony Beckett of our Road Policing Unit, added: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the man’s family, friends and loved ones at this sad and distressing time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“As we investigate, we want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam/CCTV footage from the area around the time it happened.”

Witnesses or anyone with footage is asked to contact 101, quoting log 773 of December 8, or email Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]