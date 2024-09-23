Tragedy as second Cleveleys woman dies after M6 crash near Kendal
Christine Dale, 77, was injured in a crash with a bus on the A684 at junction 37 in Kendal last Thursday.
Cumbria Police said she was taken to hospital in a ‘serious but stable condition’. However, the force has since confirmed that Mrs Dale died in hospital on Sunday.
Her friend and the driver of the Hyundai, Rita Thomas, 85, also of Cleveleys, died in hospital on Friday.
The driver of the bus was uninjured.
Cumbria Police said its officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information to get in touch.
You can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it - quoting incident 90 of September 19. You can also phone on 101.
