A person was killed on the railway between Preston and Lytham last night.

Emergency services were called to the line near Kirkham after the casualty was struck by a Lytham-bound train on Sunday evening at around 10pm.

The 9.49pm service came to a halt at Kirkham and Wesham station before returning with its passengers to Preston, where a bus replacement service was provided.

Passengers said they were told of the fatality by train staff who explained the reason for having to return to Preston station.

Friends of St Annes Station confirmed the death last night, with a spokesperson for the group saying: “The 21:49 service from Preston has terminated at Kirkham & Wesham and been cancelled between Kirkham & Wesham and Blackpool South due to a person hit by a train. We do not know any further details.

“All services are curtailed. There is a bus at 22.50 from Preston to Blackpool South and bus at 00.10 from Blackpool South to Preston calling at all stops.”

British Transport Police were approached for comment.