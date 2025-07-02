Tragedy as man, 30s, dies after crash with HGV on A6 near Flower Bowl and Barton Grange
Emergency services were called to the scene close to the Flower Bowl near Garstang, shortly before 4am yesterday.
A Volkswagen van driving towards Garstang collided with an HGV tractor unit parked in a lay by off the A6 near to the entertainment centre.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The driver of the Volkswagen, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and sadly later died. His next of kin have been informed.
The driver of the HGV suffered minor injuries.
The road was closed for some time and Lancashire Police say enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision.
The force is appealing for anyone with information or footage such as CCTV or doorbell or dashcam footage to get in touch.
Detective Sergeant Matt Davidson, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has sadly led to the death of a man and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.
“We are investigating the collision, and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist to get in touch.”
Anyone who can help should contact us on 101 quoting log 0149 of July 1. You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.