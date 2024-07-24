Tragedy as 33-year-old dies after crash on M6 near Preston
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to the scene near Bilsborrow at 2pm after a Seat Altea car veered off the southbound carriageway between junctions 33 and 32.
The vehicle rolled several times and the driver, a 33-year-old man from Carlisle, suffered severe head injuries and was taken to hospital.
Sadly, he died yesterday. Lancashire Police said a file will be prepared and passed to HM Coroner in due course.
The force said a woman in her 20s and two children in the car were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Another passenger, a woman in her 60s, remains in hospital.
Det Sgt Helen Parkinson of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are very much with the man’s family and loved ones at this distressing time.
“Our investigation into the collision continues and we continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage, to contact us.”
Please email [email protected] or contact 101 – quoting log 0814 of 22nd July 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.