Traffic has stopped on the M6 following a crash which is causing a backlog of delays.

There are delays of 45 minutes on approach on the M6 northbound at J33 A6Lancaster due to a collision.

Traffic has been stopped on the M6 northbound at J33 Lancaster due to a collision. | motorwaycameras.co.uk

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Traffic has been stopped on the #M6 northbound at J33 #A6#Lancaster due to a collision.

“Please be patient we'll try and get you moving again soon.”

Motorists should seek an alternative route where possible.