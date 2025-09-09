Breaking
Traffic stopped on M6 after crash with 45 minute delays
Traffic has stopped on the M6 following a crash which is causing a backlog of delays.
There are delays of 45 minutes on approach on the M6 northbound at J33 A6Lancaster due to a collision.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Traffic has been stopped on the #M6 northbound at J33 #A6#Lancaster due to a collision.
“Please be patient we'll try and get you moving again soon.”
Motorists should seek an alternative route where possible.