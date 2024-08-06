Traffic returns to normal on M6 near Preston following 'crash involving multiple cars and lorry'
Heavy traffic was building on the M6 after a crash involving multiple vehicles was reported near Preston.
The collision reportedly occurred on the northbound carriageway near junction 31 (Samlesbury) at approximately 4.30pm on Tuesday.
The incident involved multiple cars and one lorry, according to eyewitness reports.
Congestion was subsequently building on the motorway between junctions 29 and 31.
Heavy traffic was also building on the M61 northbound as well as the M55 eastbound as motorists attempted to join the M6.
Traffic has since returned to normal.
