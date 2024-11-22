Three road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 120 roadworks beginning between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde and Wyre roadworks Major roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Cropper Road, Westby with Plumptons What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to disconnect service from 4" CI main in the verge When: Nov 25-Nov 29 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes What: Contra-flow Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of the wet well to prevent pollution on behalf of United Utilities When: Nov 25-Nov 25 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Ribble Avenue, Freckleton What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Mains Re-test due to recalled testing equipment When: Nov 25-Dec 6 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Lancaster Road, Forton What: Two-way signals Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] To Install 1x Short sided Connection and to disconnect the old lead supply When: Nov 25-Nov 27 | Google Maps Photo Sales