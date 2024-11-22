Three road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 120 roadworks beginning between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks
Major roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1 | Google Maps
2. Cropper Road, Westby with Plumptons
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to disconnect service from 4" CI main in the verge
When: Nov 25-Nov 29 | Google Maps
3. Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes
What: Contra-flow
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of the wet well to prevent pollution on behalf of United Utilities
When: Nov 25-Nov 25 | Google Maps
4. Ribble Avenue, Freckleton
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Mains Re-test due to recalled testing equipment
When: Nov 25-Dec 6 | Google Maps
5. Lancaster Road, Forton
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] To Install 1x Short sided Connection and to disconnect the old lead supply
When: Nov 25-Nov 27 | Google Maps
6. Sandy Lane, Hambleton
What: Road closure
Why: Private works under S278 licence for footway widening, a crossing point with tactile paving & additional crossing points to be carried out by Millpark Construction - footway & carriageway under a road closure.
When: Nov 25-Dec 6 | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.