Three road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 15:02 GMT

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including three road closures.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 120 roadworks beginning between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1

1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks

Major roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to disconnect service from 4" CI main in the verge When: Nov 25-Nov 29

2. Cropper Road, Westby with Plumptons

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to disconnect service from 4" CI main in the verge When: Nov 25-Nov 29 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Contra-flow Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of the wet well to prevent pollution on behalf of United Utilities When: Nov 25-Nov 25

3. Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes

What: Contra-flow Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of the wet well to prevent pollution on behalf of United Utilities When: Nov 25-Nov 25 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Mains Re-test due to recalled testing equipment When: Nov 25-Dec 6

4. Ribble Avenue, Freckleton

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Mains Re-test due to recalled testing equipment When: Nov 25-Dec 6 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] To Install 1x Short sided Connection and to disconnect the old lead supply When: Nov 25-Nov 27

5. Lancaster Road, Forton

What: Two-way signals Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] To Install 1x Short sided Connection and to disconnect the old lead supply When: Nov 25-Nov 27 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Road closure Why: Private works under S278 licence for footway widening, a crossing point with tactile paving & additional crossing points to be carried out by Millpark Construction - footway & carriageway under a road closure. When: Nov 25-Dec 6

6. Sandy Lane, Hambleton

What: Road closure Why: Private works under S278 licence for footway widening, a crossing point with tactile paving & additional crossing points to be carried out by Millpark Construction - footway & carriageway under a road closure. When: Nov 25-Dec 6 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Road ClosuresLythamMotorists
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice