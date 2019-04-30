These are the planned roadworks in Lancashire over the May bank holiday weekend

Have your say

The first May bank holiday of the year is just around the corner - with people travelling to see friends and family over the three-day weekend.

These are all of the planned roadworks taking place in Lancashire over the May bank holiday weekend, according to Lancashire County Council.

Burnley

Roadname: Abel Street, Burnley

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Road Closure

Dates: 05/05/19 - 05/05/19

Operator: United Utilities Water Limited

Location: Junction with Hurtley Street

Roadname: Florence Avenue, Burnley

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Road Closure

Dates: 06/05/19 - 01/05/20

Operator: Lancashire County Council

Location: Junction Of Lawrence Avenue And Harold Avenue

Roadname: Hufling Lane, Burnley

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Two-way signals

Dates: 04/05/19 - 05/05/19

Operator: Network Rail - Promoters National

Location: At the level crossing

Roadname: Hurtley Street, Burnley

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Multi-way signals

Dates: 05/05/19 - 05/05/19

Operator: United Utilities Water Limited

Location: Junction With Abel Street Manhole 2291

Roadname: Moseley Road, Burnley

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Two-way signals

Dates: 04/05/19 - 05/05/19

Operator: Network Rail - Promoters National

Location: At the level crossing

Roadname: Plumbe Street, Burnley

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Road closure

Dates: 05/05/19 - 05/05/19

Operator: United Utilities Water Limited

Location: 79 Manhole 4203

Chorley

Roadname: Church Lane, Charnock Richard

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Road closure

Dates: 04/05/19 - 05/05/19

Operator: Network Rail - Promoters National

Location: At the Railway Bridge (Road Over Rail)

Roadname: Harrison Road, Chorley

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Give and take

Dates: 02/05/19 - 07/05/19

Operator: BT

Location: Harrison Road Opposite Number 80. Pr7 3Hu

Roadname: Moss Lane, Whittle-Le-Woods

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Give and take

Dates: 03/05/19 - 17/05/19

Operator: Lancashire County Council

Location: C/W F/W & Verge

Roadname: Wigan Lane, Coppull

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Two-way signals

Dates: 02/05/19 - 07/05/19

Operator: BT

Location: Adj 2, Wigan Lane

Fylde

Roadname: Forest Drive, Lytham St Annes

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Give and take

Dates: 01/05/19 - 15/08/19

Operator: Cadent Gas Limited

Location: 87 - 97 (Odds). Junction Of South Park - 202 (Evens) Including several road Crossings

Roadname: Lytham Road, Westby-With-Plumptons

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Road Closure

Dates: 04/05/19 - 05/05/19

Operator: Network Rail - Promoters National

Location: In The Area Of The Level Crossing

Roadname: Lytham Road, Westby-With-Plumptons

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Road Closure

Dates: 04/05/19 - 05/05/19

Operator: Network Rail - Promoters National

Location: In The Area Of The Level Crossing

Roadname: Mythop Road, Weeton-With-Preese

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Multi-way signals

Dates: 02/05/19 - 07/05/19

Operator: GEO

Location: From The Junction Of Westfield Cottage To Outside Moons Cottage and from Mythop Bridge To The Junction Of Westfield Cottage

Roadname: Mythop Road, Weeton-With-Preese

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Road closure

Dates: 03/05/19 - 07/05/19

Operator: Lancashire County Council

Location: Singleton Road To Blackpool District Boundary

Roadname: Wesley Street, Lytham St Annes

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Give and take

Dates: 01/05/19 - 15/05/19

Operator: BT

Location: Side Of 2 Curzon Road On Wesley Street

Lancaster

Roadname: Elmslack Court, Silverdale

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Give and take

Dates: 02/05/19 - 10/05/19

Operator: Cadent Gas Limited

Location: Outside 5 Elmslack Court

Roadname: Golf Club Access Road, Morecambe

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Give and take

Dates: 03/05/19 - 08/05/19

Operator: Virgin Media

Location: O/S 497 Marine Road East To O/S No. 2 Elms Court.

Roadname: Greyhound Bridge Road, Lancaster

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Lane Closure

Dates: 01/05/19 - 30/09/19

Operator: Lancashire County Council

Location: Greyhound Bridge.

Roadname: Hornby Road, Caton

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Two-way signals

Dates: 01/05/19 - 08/05/19

Operator: BT

Location: At Entrance To The New Development On Hornby Road

Roadname: Hornby Road, Caton

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Two-way signals

Dates: 01/05/19 - 08/05/19

Operator: BT

Location: At Entrance To The New Development On Hornby Road

Roadname: Langdale Road, Lancaster

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Give and take

Dates: 03/05/19 - 08/05/19

Operator: Virgin Media

Location: From O/S 85/87 To O/S Ambulance Station

Preston

Roadname: Cumeragh Lane, Goosnargh

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Two-way signals

Dates: 02/05/19 - 07/05/19

Operator: BT

Location: From Side Of Albion Cottage, Cumeragh Lane To Approx. 435M Ne On Cumeragh Lane

Roadname: Fulwood Heights, Fulwood

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Give and take

Dates: 02/05/19 - 07/05/19

Operator: Electricity North West

Location: Outside 19

Roadname: Strand Road, Preston

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Two-way signals

Dates: 05/05/19 - 05/05/19

Operator: Network Rail

Location: At Strand Road Level Crossing

Roadname: Tithebarn Street, Preston

Work status: About to start

Restrictions: Road closure

Dates: 06/05/19 - 06/09/19

Operator: Lancashire county council

Location: Old Vicarage To Lord Street