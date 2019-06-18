These are the next Blackpool roads set to close as part of "town centre improvement works"

Have your say

These roads are due to close for the next stage of Blackpool's town centre renewal.

In a press release this afternoon, Blackpool Council announced that Deansgate, Edward Street, and Topping Street would all close to allow for work.

Here are upcoming road closures.

The scheme, funded by a £6.6m grant from the Lancashire Enterprise Growth Deal, and a £740,000 contribution by Blackpool Council, aims to modernise the look of the entrance roads to the town centre.

READ MORE >>> Blackpool MP in call for action to help 'mortgage prisoners'



The move follows previous work to renew Church Street, Dickson Road, Talbot Road, Caunce Street, and Cookson Street.

A spokesperson for the Council said that "the makeover is part of a wider plan to create a modern Blackpool with more places to shop and eat, new housing, improved public transport including the tramway extension, a conference centre, and cleaner, greener streets."

Edward Street

So when will the roads close?

- Between July and September 2019, Deansgate will be closed between Topping Street and Abingdon Street.

- Between October and December 2019, Edward Street will close between Deansgate and Cedar Square.

- Between January and June 2020, Topping Street will see partial closures on sections of the road.

Deansgate

Cllr Fred Jackson, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “We continue to move forward with the improvement works which will deliver a better Blackpool for both residents and visitors"

“As this is work on important roads, there will be disruption at points over the next year or so, however we will aim to keep that to a minimum and I hope people will understand how this work will benefit the town in the long run."

“The property improving scheme is proving to be a success with eligible businesses in the town centre."

“We have run similar schemes in the past and it is amazing to see what a difference exterior works can make to the whole appearance of a street.”