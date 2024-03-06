Police cars swarm M62 to save driver unable to stop electric car due to 'fault' with brakes

The driver was unable to brake.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Mar 2024, 16:32 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 20:01 GMT
The M62 was closed after a driver was unable to stop their electric car due to a "fault" with the vehicle.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between junctions 11 (Birchwood) and 12 (Eccles) at approximately 2.15pm on Wednesday.

The car was successfully stopped along the M62 (Credit: North West Motorway Police)The car was successfully stopped along the M62 (Credit: North West Motorway Police)
Police confirmed the lanes were shut after a driver was unable to brake due to a "fault" with their electric car.

A spokesman for North West Motorway Police said: "Motorway officers from Merseyside, Cheshire and GMP brought the vehicle to a safe stop."

All traffic was stopped as police responded to the incident.

Two lanes later reopened, with a further two closed, causing major delays of almost an hour and congestion backed up ahead of rush hour.

