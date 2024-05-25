Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As 23 roadworks are beginning between Monday, May 27 and Sunday, June 2, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at all the major roadworks you will want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Faraday Way, Thornton-Cleveleys What: Multi-way signals Why: Private works under S50 licence to be carried out by Ruby Civil Engineering on behalf of Create Homes Ltd for surface water drainage connection - footway, carriageway & verge under Multiway Signals. When: May 27-June 14

Westfield Road, Claughton-on-Brock What: Multi-way signals Why: Private works under S50 licence to be carried out by Aptus Utilities to excavate and lay electric mains - footway under two-way signals with a footway closure. Lights to be taken down over bank holiday weekend. Phase 2 - install Link Box in footway & connect to POC - multiway signals & footway closure. When: May 28-May 31

Six Arches Lane, Scorton What: Road closure Why: [Works for rail purposes] Detailed bridge examination 22:00 - 06:00 When: May 29-May 30

Pilling Lane, Preesall What: Road Closure Why: [Utility asset works] to provide a safe working area for engineers to access telegraph poles in order to provide fibre overhead cabling. Road Closure. 1 working day 09:30 - 15:30 ** No Excavation ** When: May 29-May 29

Station Road, Newton with Clifton What: Two-way signals Why: Private works under Roadspace licence to be carried out by Kenyon Tree & Fencing for tree felling works - carriageway & verge under two-way signals under manual control at all times. When: May 30-May 30