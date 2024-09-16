Emergency services rush to scene of crash in Warbreck Hill Road
Police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to the scene in Warbreck Hill Road after a car reportedly struck a telegraph pole, causing it to collapse on to other vehicles.
The road was closed near the junctions with Calder Road and Links Road while officers, firefighters and paramedics worked at the scene.
Witnesses said the incident reportedly involved a BMW X5 and a Fiat Punto, and described how a telegraph pole had snapped and crashed down onto the vehicles.
“Nobody seems to have life threatening injuries but a few passengers were being treated,” said a witness near the scene.
Traffic was diverted for more than an hour before the road reopened later in the evening.
Lancashire Police, North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were approached for comment.
