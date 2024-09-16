Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash in Bispham last night.

Police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to the scene in Warbreck Hill Road after a car reportedly struck a telegraph pole, causing it to collapse on to other vehicles.

Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene in Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool last night. Credit: Terri Jones | Terri Jones

The road was closed near the junctions with Calder Road and Links Road while officers, firefighters and paramedics worked at the scene.

Witnesses said the incident reportedly involved a BMW X5 and a Fiat Punto, and described how a telegraph pole had snapped and crashed down onto the vehicles.

“Nobody seems to have life threatening injuries but a few passengers were being treated,” said a witness near the scene.

Traffic was diverted for more than an hour before the road reopened later in the evening.

Lancashire Police, North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were approached for comment.