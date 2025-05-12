Freckleton crash sees teenager smash into brick wall after high-speed police chase along Preston New Road
The teenager lost control of his vehicle in Freckleton at around 10.40pm, where he mounted the roundabout in Preston New Road before crashing through a brick wall bearing the village name.
A convoy of police swiftly appeared on the scene after reportedly pursuing the car at high-speed from Lea Gate.
Ambulance crews were called to the scene to treat the injured teenager. It’s believed he was taken to hospital for further treatment.
A stretch of Preston New Road was closed into the early hours while emergency services worked at the scene overnight.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.