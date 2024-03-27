Grange Park taxi crash sees Blackpool fire crews rescue casualty from Chepstow Road wreck

The casualty was found trapped inside the wreck when emergency services arrived at the scene.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 27th Mar 2024, 13:35 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 13:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fire crews rushed to Grange Park where they cut a casualty free from a car wreck last night.

The emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Draycot Avenue and Chepstow Road at around 9.25pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A taxi and another car were involved in the crash and one casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance. Lancashire Police said the casualty suffered relatively minor injuries.

Two fire engines were called out and crews used cutting equipment to free the injured motorist trapped inside one of the cars.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

A spokesperson for the fire service said:"Two fire engines from Blackpool attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

The scene as fire crews rescued casualties from the wreck in Draycot Avenue, Grange Park last nightThe scene as fire crews rescued casualties from the wreck in Draycot Avenue, Grange Park last night
The scene as fire crews rescued casualties from the wreck in Draycot Avenue, Grange Park last night
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Firefighters released one casualty from one of the vehicles using cutting equipment.

"The casualty was handed into the care of North West Ambulance Service.

"Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and ten minutes."

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.