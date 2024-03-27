Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews rushed to Grange Park where they cut a casualty free from a car wreck last night.

The emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Draycot Avenue and Chepstow Road at around 9.25pm.

A taxi and another car were involved in the crash and one casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance. Lancashire Police said the casualty suffered relatively minor injuries.

Two fire engines were called out and crews used cutting equipment to free the injured motorist trapped inside one of the cars.

A spokesperson for the fire service said:"Two fire engines from Blackpool attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

The scene as fire crews rescued casualties from the wreck in Draycot Avenue, Grange Park last night

"Firefighters released one casualty from one of the vehicles using cutting equipment.

"The casualty was handed into the care of North West Ambulance Service.

"Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and ten minutes."