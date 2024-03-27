Grange Park taxi crash sees Blackpool fire crews rescue casualty from Chepstow Road wreck
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire crews rushed to Grange Park where they cut a casualty free from a car wreck last night.
The emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Draycot Avenue and Chepstow Road at around 9.25pm.
A taxi and another car were involved in the crash and one casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance. Lancashire Police said the casualty suffered relatively minor injuries.
Two fire engines were called out and crews used cutting equipment to free the injured motorist trapped inside one of the cars.
A spokesperson for the fire service said:"Two fire engines from Blackpool attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.
"Firefighters released one casualty from one of the vehicles using cutting equipment.
"The casualty was handed into the care of North West Ambulance Service.
"Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and ten minutes."
North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.