Suspected Just Eat driver spotted riding an electric bike on the M6 in Lancashire
A suspected Just Eat rider has been spotted on an electric bicycle on the M6 in Lancashire.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A motorist from Preston has reported seeing a Just Eat driver riding an electric bike on the M6 motorway, near the junction of the M61 in Bamber Bridge.
The Just Eat driver, who is also accused of having "dim lights" was spotted at 4:45pm on Saturday, January 13.
In a post shared to the Lancashire Post's traffic and travel page, Sandra Rule said: "Did anyone see the just eat delivery person on their electric bike tonight at 16.45 on the M6 where the M61 joins the M6 north bound? They were in the 2nd lane, dim lights...... Madness."
Had anyone else seen the bike?
In the comments, no one else had seen this bike in question but Jude Causer wrote "My daughter saw one on the M57 this week aswell" whilst Andrea Lea said "No but [s]aw all the matrix signs saying cyclist in road."
Can electric bikes go on motorways?
The Highway Code says that motorways must not be used by riders of motorcycles under 50 cc (4 kW), cyclists and powered wheelchairs/powered mobility scooters so it can be assumed electric bikes are prohibted too.
What have Lancashire Police said about the incident?
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "It happened 4.45pm on Saturday. An off duty officer reported it and got the delivery driver to stop. Officers attended and took him off the motorway network."