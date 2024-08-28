Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A supercar was seized by Lancashire Police after its driver was pulled over in Pendle.

Officers stopped the bright green sports car in Halifax Road, Brierfield on Tuesday evening following reports of ‘anti-social driving’.

Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police shared a picture of the supercar being loaded onto a recovery truck after it was seized.

The supercar was seized by Lancashire Police after its driver was stopped for driving 'antisocially' in Halifax Road, Brierfield | Lancashire Police

The force said the driver was reported under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act which allows police officers to seize vehicles being used in an anti-social manner, such as causing, or likely to cause alarm, distress or annoyance to the public.

A police spokesperson said: “As this vehicle was driving antisocially it was seized under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act on Halifax Road, Brierfield.

“We will not tolerate antisocial driving in Pendle and hope this deters other road users from committing offences.”