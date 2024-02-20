Station Road in Singleton reopens after 'cherry picker hits railway bridge'
Motorists were urged to avoid the area as emergency services worked at the scene.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Station Road in Singleton was closed after a cherry picker hit a railway bridge at approximately 4.20pm on Tuesday.
The road was shut between the junction of Fairfield Road and Lodge Lane as emergency services worked at the scene.
"Please avoid the area where possible," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
The force confirmed it was a "damage-only" collision.
Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure as motorists diverted away from the scene.
Shortly after 6.20pm, officers confirmed the road had reopened.