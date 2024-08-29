Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sainsbury’s shoppers will need to keep an eye on the time when they visit the St Annes store after cameras were installed in the car park.

ANPR cameras have been installed at the entrance and exit to the supermarket car park in St Andrew’s Road North.

The car park will be operated by Euro Car Parks, who will now enforce the maximum stay by recording vehicles entering and leaving.

However, it’s currently unclear how long shoppers can park for free. New signs warn of a 90 minute limit but shoppers say old signs advertising 2-hours free parking are still visible in the car park.

Penalty charges for overstaying will cost shoppers £85, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days. Before the cameras were introduced, the store’s free parking was monitored by an attendant. Those caught exiting the car park via the loading bay entrance also risk being fined.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “To help make sure our customers can find a parking space when they need one, we have introduced ANPR cameras at our St Annes store to enforce the existing 2-hour maximum stay.

“There are signs throughout the car park which explain this.”

Sainsbury’s were approached for comment.