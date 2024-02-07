Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Each month the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) release a list of enforcement sites where mobile speed vans will be located, helping motorists drive at an appropriate and safe speed within designated limits.

The LRSP will aim to visit the following list of locations in February:

A56 By Pass (50mph), Haslingden. A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley. A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton. A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), Rawtenstall. A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Lytham Rd Westbound.(50mph), Freckleton. A682 Manchester Road (30mph), Burnley. A59 Longton By Pass (50mph), Hutton. A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd, Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton. A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk. B6243 Preston Rd, From Whittingham Lane To Near To Alston Lane Primary (30mph), Grimsargh. A577 Ormskirk Road/Blaguegate Lane (30mph), Lathom. A5085 Blackpool Rd, From A5072 Tulketh Rd To A6 Garstang Rd (30mph), Preston. A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham. A589, Broadway, From Westgate To Marine Rd East (30mph), Morecambe. A6 Lancaster Rd,Nr Beaumont Gate Farm (30mph), Lancaster. A680 Blackburn Road (30mph), Acre/Haslingden. A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph) Cleveleys. A6068 Keighley Road (30mph), Laneshawbridge. A6 Garstang Rd, From LFRS Headquarters To Watling Street Rd (30mph), Preston.

A683 Bay Gateway (40mph), Torrisholme. A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston. A683 Bay Gateway (50mph), Slyne. A583, Riversway (50mph), Preston. A586 Blackpool Rd (30mph), St Michael’s. A582 Golden Way (50mph), Penwortham. B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley. Garstang Road East/Moonstone Crescent (30mph), Poulton-Le-Fylde. James Towers Way (40mph), Broughton. B5258 Warren Drive (30mph), Thornton Cleveleys. Kirkham Road (30mph), Freckleton. B6251 Manchester Road, (30mph), Barnoldswick. A586 The Avenue (30mph), Churchtown. Red Lees Road, Nr The Long Causeway (30mph), Cliviger. Simonstone Lane (30mph), Simonstone.

