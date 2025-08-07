A car crashed into a pub in Blackpool last night.

“Someone tried to turn our pub into a drive-thru tonight,” quipped Tommy Cutler’s Bar in Foxhall Road after a car smashed into the outside seating area at around 9.30pm.

The scene of the crash outside Tommy Cutler's Bar in Foxhall Road, Blackpool on Wednesday night (August 6) | Tommy Cutler's Bar

The driver reportedly crashed into the bar after a collision with another vehicle on the one-way street. The driver remained at the scene and no injuries were reported.

Updating customers on Facebook, the pub said: “When we said we were driving down the prices at Tommy Cutlers… we didn’t mean LITERALLY

“Yes, someone tried to turn our pub into a drive-thru tonight — but don’t worry, we’re all fine, and the only thing we’re smashing is our drink prices this weekend.”

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.