"Someone tried to turn our pub into a drive-thru tonight" quips Blackpool bar owner after Foxhall Road crash

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 7th Aug 2025, 10:57 BST
A car crashed into a pub in Blackpool last night.

“Someone tried to turn our pub into a drive-thru tonight,” quipped Tommy Cutler’s Bar in Foxhall Road after a car smashed into the outside seating area at around 9.30pm.

The scene of the crash outside Tommy Cutler's Bar in Foxhall Road, Blackpool on Wednesday night (August 6)placeholder image
The scene of the crash outside Tommy Cutler's Bar in Foxhall Road, Blackpool on Wednesday night (August 6)

The driver reportedly crashed into the bar after a collision with another vehicle on the one-way street. The driver remained at the scene and no injuries were reported.

Updating customers on Facebook, the pub said: “When we said we were driving down the prices at Tommy Cutlers… we didn’t mean LITERALLY

“Yes, someone tried to turn our pub into a drive-thru tonight — but don’t worry, we’re all fine, and the only thing we’re smashing is our drink prices this weekend.”

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

