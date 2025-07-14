Pictures show shocking scenes from M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 14th Jul 2025, 13:43 BST

Motorists have shared pictures from the scene of today’s crash on the M6, showing the extent of the emergency service response.

Lancashire Police said the multi-vehicle crash, between Junctions 33 and Forton Services on the M6 Southbound, has left a number of people injured.

Casualties have been taken to hospital and the motorway remains closed between Junction 33 and the services southbound and diversions are in place.

Northbound is open with speed restrictions in place.

You can follow the latest updates in our live blog here...

Scenes from the M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services today (Monday, July 14)

Scenes from the M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services today (Monday, July 14)

Scenes from the M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services today (Monday, July 14) | @riprap1

Scenes from the M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services today (Monday, July 14)

Traffic has been stopped both ways between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene

Scenes from the M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services today (Monday, July 14) | Pamela James

Traffic Cameras UK have released an image taken at junction 33 this morning.

3. M6 J33 collision.jpg

Traffic Cameras UK have released an image taken at junction 33 this morning. Photo: Traffic Cameras UK

Traffic has been stopped both ways between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene

4. Traffic has been stopped both ways between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene

Traffic has been stopped both ways between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene | John Huddart

Scenes from the M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services today (Monday, July 14)

5. Scenes from M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services in Lancashire

Scenes from the M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services today (Monday, July 14) | Pamela James

Scenes from the M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services today (Monday, July 14)

6. Scenes from the M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services today (Monday, July 14)

Scenes from the M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services today (Monday, July 14) | Pamela James

