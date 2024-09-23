Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy bus was left a mangled wreck after a crash in Preston today.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Blackpool Road, Lea after the bus was involved in a collision with three other vehicles shortly after 9am.

The Stagecoach 68 service from Blackpool to Preston suffered serious damage to its front, leaving passengers stranded beside the road.

Pictures from the scene also a badly damaged Skoda and debris scattered across the road.

The bus crash involved three cars in Blackpool Road, Lea, Preston shortly after 9am on Monday (September 23) | Submitted

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

One woman said: “My daughter was on this bus, travelling for her first day at Preston Uni. All OK, just very shook up!”

A police spokesperson said: “The call came in at 9.05am. It was a damage-only RTC involving a bus and three cars in Blackpool Road, Lea, Preston.”

Stagecoach were approached for comment.