Stagecoach Blackpool to Preston bus left a mangled wreck after rush hour crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to the scene in Blackpool Road, Lea after the bus was involved in a collision with three other vehicles shortly after 9am.
The Stagecoach 68 service from Blackpool to Preston suffered serious damage to its front, leaving passengers stranded beside the road.
Pictures from the scene also a badly damaged Skoda and debris scattered across the road.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.
One woman said: “My daughter was on this bus, travelling for her first day at Preston Uni. All OK, just very shook up!”
A police spokesperson said: “The call came in at 9.05am. It was a damage-only RTC involving a bus and three cars in Blackpool Road, Lea, Preston.”
Stagecoach were approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.