‘Severe delays’ are being reported on the M6 with an average speed of just 20mph between Preston and Lancaster this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southbound motorists are facing delays of around 20 minutes due to congestion between junction 34 (Bay Gateway, Lancaster) and Lancaster Services at Forton.

The AA says delays are increasing and might continue into the evening rush hour. No accidents have been reported and all lanes appear to be open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stationary traffic northbound on the M6 near Lancaster. PIC BY ROB LOCK

However, the volume of traffic has led to an average speed of around 20mph along the affected 10 mile stretch of motorway.

The AA said: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M6 Southbound between J34 A683 Bay Gateway (Lancaster) and Stony Lane (Lancaster Services). Average speed 20 mph.”