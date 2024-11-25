Bus passengers found themselves stranded in the rain after a Preston to Blackpool double-decker crashed in Kirkham.

The Stagecoach 61 service was travelling along Poulton Street in Kirkham town centre when it crashed into a parked car on Saturday morning.

The scene of the crash in Poulton Street, Kirkham on Saturday morning (November 23). Credit: Edgar St | Edgar St

No one was injured, but both the bus and the SEAT sustained significant damage in the collision. Pictures from the scene show glass shattered across the road and the bus driver inspecting the wreckage.

Passengers were instructed to exit the bus and catch the next 61 service to Blackpool.

Stagecoach were approached for comment.