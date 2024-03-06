Lancashire traffic delays on A59 at Samlesbury as Gaza protesters demontrate at BAE Systems
The A59 and surrounding roads are at a standstill this morning as protesters gather outside BAE Systems in Samlesbury.
The demonstration has led to long queues of traffic on Myerscough Road both ways from the BAE entrance to Thwaites Brewery roundabout.
The road is partially blocked and there are delays in both directions from Osbaldeston through to Mellor Brook and M6 junction 31 at Samlesbury.
The demonstration is in opposition to the aerospace company's alleged arms deals with Israel.
One of the world's largest military contractors, BAE Systems manufactures parts of the F-35 fighter aircraft allegedly used by the Israeli military to carry out air strikes on Palestine.
About 3,000 people are employed at Samlesbury, manufacturing fuselage and components for military aircraft.
Reuters news agency reports that around 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israeli forces unleashed aerial and ground assaults against Hamas in Gaza last October.
Those demonstrating outside BAE in Samlesbury accuse the company of being 'complicit' in the deaths of civilians killed in the Israeli airstrikes.
They are urging BAE and other companies to end their ties with Israel and cease all weapons, defence and supplies sales to the state.
A spokesman from BAE Systems previously said the factory operated under "the tightest regulation", and complied "fully with all applicable defence export controls, which are subject to ongoing assessment."