Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The A59 and surrounding roads are at a standstill this morning as protesters gather outside BAE Systems in Samlesbury.

The demonstration has led to long queues of traffic on Myerscough Road both ways from the BAE entrance to Thwaites Brewery roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road is partially blocked and there are delays in both directions from Osbaldeston through to Mellor Brook and M6 junction 31 at Samlesbury.

The demonstration is in opposition to the aerospace company's alleged arms deals with Israel.

One of the world's largest military contractors, BAE Systems manufactures parts of the F-35 fighter aircraft allegedly used by the Israeli military to carry out air strikes on Palestine.

About 3,000 people are employed at Samlesbury, manufacturing fuselage and components for military aircraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reuters news agency reports that around 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israeli forces unleashed aerial and ground assaults against Hamas in Gaza last October.

Those demonstrating outside BAE in Samlesbury accuse the company of being 'complicit' in the deaths of civilians killed in the Israeli airstrikes.

They are urging BAE and other companies to end their ties with Israel and cease all weapons, defence and supplies sales to the state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad