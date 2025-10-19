Road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Poulton, Thornton & Fleetwood

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including multiple road closures.

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 56 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 20 and Sunday, October 26, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre between Monday, October 20 and Sunday, October 26

1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks

Major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre between Monday, October 20 and Sunday, October 26 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Electricty North West Limited When: Oct 20-Oct 25

2. Blackpool Road, Fylde

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Electricty North West Limited When: Oct 20-Oct 25 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 20-Oct 22

3. Bryning Lane, Fylde

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 20-Oct 22 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Private works under RSA licence to allow Road Safety Services to complete hedge cutting to clear footway(Lancashire County Council) When: Oct 20-Oct 23

4. Fleetwood Road, Fylde

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Private works under RSA licence to allow Road Safety Services to complete hedge cutting to clear footway(Lancashire County Council) When: Oct 20-Oct 23 | Google Map

Photo Sales
What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 20-Oct 21

5. St Michaels Road, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 20-Oct 21 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Temporary traffic lights Why: : Replace 265m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Oct 20-Nov 14

6. Carr Gate, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: : Replace 265m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Oct 20-Nov 14 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LythamRoad ClosuresPoultonFleetwoodThornton
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice