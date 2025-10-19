Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 56 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 20 and Sunday, October 26, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde & Wyre roadworks Major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre between Monday, October 20 and Sunday, October 26 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool Road, Fylde What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Electricty North West Limited When: Oct 20-Oct 25 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Bryning Lane, Fylde What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 20-Oct 22 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Fleetwood Road, Fylde What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Private works under RSA licence to allow Road Safety Services to complete hedge cutting to clear footway(Lancashire County Council) When: Oct 20-Oct 23 | Google Map Photo Sales

5 . St Michaels Road, Wyre What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 20-Oct 21 | Google Maps Photo Sales