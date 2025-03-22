Road closures & other major roadworks starting in Fylde & Wyre next week

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 138 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 24 and Sunday, March 30, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks
Fylde & Wyre roadworks starting between Monday, March 24 and Sunday, March 30 | Google Maps
2. Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
What: Road closure
Works: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Permit for TM only in conjunction with HZ72101698036-3095990
When: Mar 24-Mar 26 | Google Maps
3. Station Road, Lytham St Annes
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild chamber in the carriageway - in conjunction with HZ72101698036-3095990-1
When: Mar 24-Mar 26 | Google Maps
4. Clark Street, Poulton-le-Fylde
What: Road closure
Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bays with approximately 110 metres of track in carriageway to install hv cable.
When: Mar 24-Apr 4 | Google Maps
5. Larkholme Parade, Fleetwood
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Minor non excavation works, 2 way traffic lights on site for maintenance works to be carried out on telecoms mast. Full chapter 8 signage, barriers and cones on site at all times.
When: Mar 24-Mar 24 | Google Maps
6. Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [New service connection] To Install NAV Bypass & Meter
When: Mar 24-Apr 10 | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.