Road closures & other major roadworks starting in Fylde & Wyre next week

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 138 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 24 and Sunday, March 30, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde & Wyre roadworks Fylde & Wyre roadworks starting between Monday, March 24 and Sunday, March 30

Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes What: Road closure Works: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Permit for TM only in conjunction with HZ72101698036-3095990 When: Mar 24-Mar 26

Station Road, Lytham St Annes What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild chamber in the carriageway - in conjunction with HZ72101698036-3095990-1 When: Mar 24-Mar 26

Clark Street, Poulton-le-Fylde What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bays with approximately 110 metres of track in carriageway to install hv cable. When: Mar 24-Apr 4

Larkholme Parade, Fleetwood What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Minor non excavation works, 2 way traffic lights on site for maintenance works to be carried out on telecoms mast. Full chapter 8 signage, barriers and cones on site at all times. When: Mar 24-Mar 24