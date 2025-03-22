Road closures & other major roadworks starting in Fylde & Wyre next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 14:50 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including multiple road closures.

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 138 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 24 and Sunday, March 30, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde & Wyre roadworks starting between Monday, March 24 and Sunday, March 30

1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks

Fylde & Wyre roadworks starting between Monday, March 24 and Sunday, March 30 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Works: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Permit for TM only in conjunction with HZ72101698036-3095990 When: Mar 24-Mar 26

2. Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

What: Road closure Works: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Permit for TM only in conjunction with HZ72101698036-3095990 When: Mar 24-Mar 26 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild chamber in the carriageway - in conjunction with HZ72101698036-3095990-1 When: Mar 24-Mar 26

3. Station Road, Lytham St Annes

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild chamber in the carriageway - in conjunction with HZ72101698036-3095990-1 When: Mar 24-Mar 26 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bays with approximately 110 metres of track in carriageway to install hv cable. When: Mar 24-Apr 4

4. Clark Street, Poulton-le-Fylde

What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bays with approximately 110 metres of track in carriageway to install hv cable. When: Mar 24-Apr 4 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Minor non excavation works, 2 way traffic lights on site for maintenance works to be carried out on telecoms mast. Full chapter 8 signage, barriers and cones on site at all times. When: Mar 24-Mar 24

5. Larkholme Parade, Fleetwood

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Minor non excavation works, 2 way traffic lights on site for maintenance works to be carried out on telecoms mast. Full chapter 8 signage, barriers and cones on site at all times. When: Mar 24-Mar 24 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [New service connection] To Install NAV Bypass & Meter When: Mar 24-Apr 10

6. Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys

What: Multi-way signals Why: [New service connection] To Install NAV Bypass & Meter When: Mar 24-Apr 10 | Google Maps

